Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

