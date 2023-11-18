Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $31.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AA stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

