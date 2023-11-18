Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $90.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.85%.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

