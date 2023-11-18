PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.39.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $979.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

