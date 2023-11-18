Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Maximus Stock Down 0.6 %

MMS opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Institutional Trading of Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

