Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of LNVGY opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

