Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $99.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $132,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,945.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,945.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,958. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

