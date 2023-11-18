The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

