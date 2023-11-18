Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

