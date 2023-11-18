Spire Wealth Management Has $493,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $113.18.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

