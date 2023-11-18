Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,437 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLNG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

