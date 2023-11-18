Spire Wealth Management Sells 46,046 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

UCON opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

