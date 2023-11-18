Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MHF opened at $6.34 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

