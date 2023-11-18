Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.