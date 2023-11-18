Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,684 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $79.39 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

