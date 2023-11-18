Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 241,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter.

The stock's fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

