Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $199.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

