Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.09 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

