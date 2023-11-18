Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 122,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 728,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 212,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,915,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

