Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

