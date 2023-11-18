Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $559.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

