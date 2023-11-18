Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

