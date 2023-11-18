Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EHI stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.