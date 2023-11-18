Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EHI stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.90.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
