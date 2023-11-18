Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 1st

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

WDI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund ( NYSE:WDI Free Report ) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

