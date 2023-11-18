Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 1st

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
WDI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
