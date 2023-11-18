Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 606.50 ($7.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 579.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £393.86 million, a PE ratio of 994.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,300 ($15.96).

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.