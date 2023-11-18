Marks Electrical Group PLC (MRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.03. Marks Electrical Group has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,830.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.51) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

See Also

