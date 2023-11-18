PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

PulteGroup stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

