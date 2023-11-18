Investec Group (INVP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Investec Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 461.20. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 401 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 556.20 ($6.83). The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 636.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.24), for a total value of £802,482.45 ($985,487.47). 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.