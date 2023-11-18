Nufarm Limited (NUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
In related news, insider Gregory Hunt 145,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.
