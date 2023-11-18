QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 322 ($3.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 382.40 ($4.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.71) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

