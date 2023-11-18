Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.34

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.26.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

