Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.34

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.26.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63.
About Aristocrat Leisure
