McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $514.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $514.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.20 and its 200-day moving average is $420.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

