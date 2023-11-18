JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $261.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $211.72 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

