GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $382,237. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of GAP by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

