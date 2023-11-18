Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $498.09 on Friday. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Humana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

