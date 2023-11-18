GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $382,237. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 8.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

