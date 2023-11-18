MetLife (NYSE:MET) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

