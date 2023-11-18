National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

NBHC opened at $33.39 on Friday. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 25.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.