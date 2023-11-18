The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

