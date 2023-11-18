Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KN

Knowles Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Knowles

KN stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.