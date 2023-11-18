Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.14.

NYSE PXD opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $258.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

