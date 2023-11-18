Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Jon Panzer Purchases 75,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Panzer purchased 75,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hyliion Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 353.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
