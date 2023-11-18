Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Jon Panzer Purchases 75,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Panzer purchased 75,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyliion Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 353.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

