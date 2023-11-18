Michael Arntz Sells 1,044 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $44,495.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 53 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,120.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $45,163.44.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 13,538 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $552,215.02.

On Thursday, September 28th, Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,876.84.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14.

Smartsheet stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

