AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 136.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 249.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

