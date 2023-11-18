Adam Eltoukhy Sells 1,666 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

