AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

