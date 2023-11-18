Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

