uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of uniQure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of QURE stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.