uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.30.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of uniQure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uniQure Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of QURE stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $28.25.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
