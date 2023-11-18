Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $94.99 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.