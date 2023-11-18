Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $82.60

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $85.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

